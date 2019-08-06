Travis Scott covers Kylie Jenner’s home with flowers ahead of her birthday, Twitter asks who’s going to clean it up

tv

Kylie Jenner, younger sister of reality TV stars Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian and founder of Kylie Cosmetics, will celebrate her 22nd birthday on August 10. However, her husband, American rapper and singer Travis Scott, has already set the ball rolling. He filled Kylie’s home with roses to surprise her.

On Tuesday, Kylie shared a video of a room filled with red rose petals. Sharing the video, Kylie wrote: “My house is covered in ROSES! @travisscott and it’s not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg.” It was followed by a bunch of heart and cry face emojis. The floor is completely covered with red roses. Kylie shows a note which reads: “Happy Birthday!!!!! We are just getting started. Love you!!!” At the far end of the room, Kylie and Travis’ daughter Stormi Webster can be seen playing with the petals.

Stormi Webster as in seen in the said video.

The video drew some funny comments — one user jokingly said “I’m quite stressed thinking about who has to clean this up” while another wrote: “Wow! But stormi in the back took the win”.

Best part about this video is little Stormi just loving it & playing in the petals. ☺️ so cute. #KylieJenner https://t.co/gfnYcuQ2pj — Kimothy Rich (@KimothyRich) August 6, 2019

I'd say I'm jealous but then I thought about the maids who are going to clean this beauty up😣😍💔 #KylieJenner #TravisScott https://t.co/L6cLKpOVsh — IG: iampreciousm 💣💥✨ (@Real_Precious_M) August 6, 2019

According to a report in ENews! given the size of the room, it would have cost an estimated $25,000. Kylie is quite an Instagram celeb. On Thursday, the reality star shared a sweet photo of her little angel on social media, where the 17-month-old can be seen with few friends of hers. In the picture, unlike her friends, the toddler is seen posing with her arms crossed, standing against the wall while looking serious and uninterested in the fish tank beside her.

Jenner who was surprised yet amused with her daughter’s reaction wrote a caption saying, “This girl... looks at your daughter Travis Scott. She’s too cool for me now. Is this the Aquarius in her or the little rager? Or both mmm I need answers lol.” Travis Scott who was tagged in the caption by Jenner also found her little tot’s snapshot hysterical as he commented tears of joy emoji.

(With ANI inputs)

