Lockdown wishlist: Asha Negi wants Captain Vyom back on TV

tv

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 15:29 IST

The re-runs of old and popular shows such as Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shrimaan Shrimati, Ramayan, Jungle Book, Shaktimaan and many others, have hooked people on to their TV screens during this lockdown. Taking a trip down memory lane, actor Asha Negi says how she wants one of her favourite shows, which she used to binge-watch as a kid, to be back on screen.

“I vividly remember watching Captain Vyom, played by Milind Soman. I used to eagerly wait for the show every day and I would never get bored of watching it again and again. Whenever I talk about this show to my friends, they fail to recollect any memories of this show and that surprises me because it was one of the cult shows of its time and very popular among kids. I hope it comes back on TV again so that we can all live our childhood again,” Negi shares.

Actor Milind Soman played the role of Captain Vyom, which was loved by the younger audience, back in the late 1990s.

Meanwhile, the crisis also means that like everyone else, Negi is also cooped in her house. But she says even though her work has taken a backseat, it hasn’t affected her routine much.

“I’ve pretty much always lived in self-isolation, so it didn’t make much difference to me. I feel just being at home is such a beautiful feeling. All my friends know that I hardly go outside, party and chill. I love to be at home when I’m not working. The only change is that I’m taking charge of the household chores and learning how to run the house,” says Negi, who was shooting for her web series Baarish when work had to be put on hold due to the Covid-19 led lockdown.

While the lockdown has done some good to the environment and wildlife, what bothers her the most about the present scenario is that some people continue to take this pandemic lightly.

“Some are even corona-shaming and discriminate against others. We need to unite and fight against this crisis and be more compassionate towards each other,” she signs off.

Follow @htshowbiz for more.