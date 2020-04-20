e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Lockdown wishlist: Asha Negi wants Captain Vyom back on TV

Lockdown wishlist: Asha Negi wants Captain Vyom back on TV

With so many old shows making a comeback on the small screen to help people beat the lockdown, actor Asha Negi hopes her favourite show Captain Vyom also gets a re-run.

tv Updated: Apr 20, 2020 15:29 IST
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
Hindustan Times
Actor Asha Negi says staying home is a “beautiful feeling”.
Actor Asha Negi says staying home is a “beautiful feeling”.(Photo: Instagram/ashanegi)
         

The re-runs of old and popular shows such as Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shrimaan Shrimati, Ramayan, Jungle Book, Shaktimaan and many others, have hooked people on to their TV screens during this lockdown. Taking a trip down memory lane, actor Asha Negi says how she wants one of her favourite shows, which she used to binge-watch as a kid, to be back on screen.

“I vividly remember watching Captain Vyom, played by Milind Soman. I used to eagerly wait for the show every day and I would never get bored of watching it again and again. Whenever I talk about this show to my friends, they fail to recollect any memories of this show and that surprises me because it was one of the cult shows of its time and very popular among kids. I hope it comes back on TV again so that we can all live our childhood again,” Negi shares.

Actor Milind Soman played the role of Captain Vyom, which was loved by the younger audience, back in the late 1990s.
Actor Milind Soman played the role of Captain Vyom, which was loved by the younger audience, back in the late 1990s.

Meanwhile, the crisis also means that like everyone else, Negi is also cooped in her house. But she says even though her work has taken a backseat, it hasn’t affected her routine much.

“I’ve pretty much always lived in self-isolation, so it didn’t make much difference to me. I feel just being at home is such a beautiful feeling. All my friends know that I hardly go outside, party and chill. I love to be at home when I’m not working. The only change is that I’m taking charge of the household chores and learning how to run the house,” says Negi, who was shooting for her web series Baarish when work had to be put on hold due to the Covid-19 led lockdown. 

While the lockdown has done some good to the environment and wildlife, what bothers her the most about the present scenario is that some people continue to take this pandemic lightly.

“Some are even corona-shaming and discriminate against others. We need to unite and fight against this crisis and be more compassionate towards each other,” she signs off.

Follow @htshowbiz for more.

top news
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
UP CM Adityanath won’t attend father’s funeral amid Covid-19 lockdown
UP CM Adityanath won’t attend father’s funeral amid Covid-19 lockdown
Amit Shah dials Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over Palghar lynching
Amit Shah dials Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over Palghar lynching
LIVE: No relaxation to lockdown rules until May 3, says Karnataka minister
LIVE: No relaxation to lockdown rules until May 3, says Karnataka minister
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away after suffering cardiac arrest
BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away after suffering cardiac arrest
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
Biggest one-day jump in Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

tv news