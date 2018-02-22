Lost in Space trailer: Netflix’s new big-budget series is like Interstellar for kids

Netflix released the first trailer for their reimagining of classic 1960s science-fiction show, Lost in Space, on Wednesday. Lost in Space has already been made available for viewing in space. Netflix provided NASA with access to the pilot episode, which was transmitted 12 days ago to the International Space Station for astronauts to view.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Lost in Space is a reimagining of the classic 1960’s science fiction series. Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, light-years from their original destination. Stranded along with the Robinsons are two outsiders who find themselves thrown together by circumstance and a mutual knack for deception. The unsettlingly charismatic Dr. Smith (Parker Posey) is a master manipulator with an inscrutable end game. And the roguish, but inadvertently charming Don West (Ignacio Serricchio) is a highly-skilled, blue collar contractor, who had no intention of joining the colony, let alone crash landing on a lost planet.

Lost in Space will premiere on April 13.It is written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless and will consist of 10 episodes. The series is produced by Legendary Television, Synthesis Entertainment, and Applebox, with Zack Estrin serving as showrunner.

