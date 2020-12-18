Maheep Kapoor does cooking and cleaning, Seema Khan shops for her own vegetables; Bollywood Wives on their ‘mundane’ lives

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 08:58 IST

Only the most glamorous moments were ‘cherry-picked’ to be shown in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, the reality series’ stars have said, suggesting that when the cameras are not on, they lead quite normal lives. Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari Soni appeared in the series, produced by Karan Johar and released on Netflix.

Reacting to some of the negative reactions to the show, Neelam said in an interview that Fabulous Lives is meant to be harmless fun. “We don’t want to win any award for it. Take a chill pill,” she said.

The women also spoke about Seema’s comment in the show about leading ‘mundane’ lives normally. “We have families, kids, homes and work. I go shopping for my own vegetables and fruits. I also catch a rickshaw or use public transportation …” Seema told Gulf News.

She added, “We are normal women and multitasking moms and that’s what I meant when I said we lead mundane lives. We also sit at home in our pyjamas at 7pm and binge-watch Netflix on some days. So unlike popular belief, our life is not one big party and we are not going out partying every night … Let’s face it, it takes guts to put your life out there … But I promise you it’s just a sneak peek into our lives, we have just scratched the surface. There’s a lot more to our lives.

Maheep added, “This lockdown, I have been cleaning and cooking too. But do people really want to see that? The makers have cherry-picked the scenes from our lives such as our shopping expedition and stepping out of a Rolls-Royce.”

Neelam said that her daughter is too young to be exposed to the film industry. “But when I am at work, I am constantly figuring out her classes, her pickup from school and drop-offs like any mom would,” she said.

Neelam Kothari posts pics with Fabulous Lives' Bhavana, Maheep, Seema and Gauri Khan: 'Certain memories never fade'

Since the show’s release, the women have been sharing throwback pictures and life updates on social media. While Maheep dug out old photos of them over the years, Seema offered fans a glimpse into the birthday celebrations of her son, Nirvan.

Seema is married to Sohail Khan, Maheep is married to Sanjay Kapoor, Bhavana is the wife of Chunky Panday and Neelam is married to Samir Soni.

