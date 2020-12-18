e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Maheep Kapoor does cooking and cleaning, Seema Khan shops for her own vegetables; Bollywood Wives on their ‘mundane’ lives

Maheep Kapoor does cooking and cleaning, Seema Khan shops for her own vegetables; Bollywood Wives on their ‘mundane’ lives

From Maheep Kapoor performing household chores to Seema Khan going vegetable shopping and Neelam Kothari Soni picking up her daughter from school, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars talk about ‘mundane’ reality.

tv Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 08:58 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari Soni pose with Karan Johar.
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari Soni pose with Karan Johar.
         

Only the most glamorous moments were ‘cherry-picked’ to be shown in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, the reality series’ stars have said, suggesting that when the cameras are not on, they lead quite normal lives. Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari Soni appeared in the series, produced by Karan Johar and released on Netflix.

Reacting to some of the negative reactions to the show, Neelam said in an interview that Fabulous Lives is meant to be harmless fun. “We don’t want to win any award for it. Take a chill pill,” she said.

The women also spoke about Seema’s comment in the show about leading ‘mundane’ lives normally. “We have families, kids, homes and work. I go shopping for my own vegetables and fruits. I also catch a rickshaw or use public transportation …” Seema told Gulf News.

She added, “We are normal women and multitasking moms and that’s what I meant when I said we lead mundane lives. We also sit at home in our pyjamas at 7pm and binge-watch Netflix on some days. So unlike popular belief, our life is not one big party and we are not going out partying every night … Let’s face it, it takes guts to put your life out there … But I promise you it’s just a sneak peek into our lives, we have just scratched the surface. There’s a lot more to our lives.

Maheep added, “This lockdown, I have been cleaning and cooking too. But do people really want to see that? The makers have cherry-picked the scenes from our lives such as our shopping expedition and stepping out of a Rolls-Royce.”

Neelam said that her daughter is too young to be exposed to the film industry. “But when I am at work, I am constantly figuring out her classes, her pickup from school and drop-offs like any mom would,” she said.

Also read: Neelam Kothari posts pics with Fabulous Lives’ Bhavana, Maheep, Seema and Gauri Khan: ‘Certain memories never fade’

Since the show’s release, the women have been sharing throwback pictures and life updates on social media. While Maheep dug out old photos of them over the years, Seema offered fans a glimpse into the birthday celebrations of her son, Nirvan.

Seema is married to Sohail Khan, Maheep is married to Sanjay Kapoor, Bhavana is the wife of Chunky Panday and Neelam is married to Samir Soni.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Oxford says Covid-19 vaccine has good immune response with 2-dose regime
Oxford says Covid-19 vaccine has good immune response with 2-dose regime
Chilly spell in Delhi-NCR intensifies, no relief till Dec 21: IMD
Chilly spell in Delhi-NCR intensifies, no relief till Dec 21: IMD
SC order on contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra: All you need to know
SC order on contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra: All you need to know
PM Modi to address MP farmers today amid protests against farm laws
PM Modi to address MP farmers today amid protests against farm laws
Day temperatures likely to drop below normal today over Delhi, other parts of NW India
Day temperatures likely to drop below normal today over Delhi, other parts of NW India
Farmers’ stir LIVE updates: Chilla border open from Delhi-Noida side
Farmers’ stir LIVE updates: Chilla border open from Delhi-Noida side
‘Unity sphere’, tech dome in New India garden plan
‘Unity sphere’, tech dome in New India garden plan
NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019’s viral video of party, issues notice
NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019’s viral video of party, issues notice
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In