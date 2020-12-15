Neelam Kothari posts pics with Fabulous Lives’ Bhavana, Maheep, Seema and Gauri Khan: ‘Certain memories never fade’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 11:33 IST

Former actor Neelam Kothari Soni took to Instagram to share throwback pictures with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives co-stars Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. Also featured in them was Gauri Khan.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote: “Certain memories never fade... #fabulouslives.” The pictures were from personal albums. The ones featuring Gauri Khan, Karan Johar and Malaika Arora were from the 90s and early 2000s. Many of their friends reacted to the pictures; Seema dropped a heart emoji while another person said: “Touchwood, so lovely this is!”

Another fan wrote: “Can’t wait for the next series...don’t keep us hanging too long!” Yet another fan said: “Watching you on screen after so long was amazing.”

Previously, Maheep, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, had shared another bunch of throwback pictures, to which Neelam had reacted and dropped a message, too.

The Netflix series has been produced by Karan. In the series, Neelam had surprised everyone by accepting that she had work done on her face. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, she had said: “I have no problem saying I am 50. I know that other women out there have had conversations with friends. Everyone is going through this ageing process. Whether in their minds or they are discussing it with their friends, they all want to look good and they don’t know what to do. So I told the creative team that I, myself, am going through this. I want to get something done but I am scared. I said I want to get a filler done. Very little, obviously. I asked if they wanted to capture it and they jumped at it.”

