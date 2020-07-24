Mahira Sharma on favouritism in TV: I cracked three popular shows but lost them one after the other

Amid the growing concern around mental health, many celebrities have opened up about their personal experiences. TV actor Mahira Sharma, too, shares going through a “depressing phase” in her career that made her take a step back to understand the situation. The actor was 17 when she bagged her first TV show Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan. Things were running smooth till she faced a string of rejections. And this happened not once, but thrice, consecutively.

“All these three popular shows were on big channels, and so when I cracked them, I thought things from here would be brighter. I had shot promo for one show, started shooting for another and had signed the third. Among all the three, there was this one show that was my mother’s favourite, so I thought I’d surprise her but ended up getting surprised myself. They favoured the other actor over me… Favouritism happens everywhere,” says Sharma.

The actor is currently shooting her upcoming Hindi and Punjabi music videos in Chandigarh.

These rejections did affect the actor and it took her time to take control of her mind and be back.

“I was completely heartbroken. I couldn’t tell this to anyone, even my family and would cry secretly. One of my uncles, who’s in the army, once told me, ‘If people say bad about you even if you haven’t done any wrong remember you’re doing right’. So, I decided to try again,” she recounts.

After much effort, Naagin 3, Kundali Bhagya, Bepanah Pyaarr and then Bigg Boss happened that completely changed Sharma’s life.

“I’ve realised if you show your vulnerability, desperation or that you’re upset, you would be making your haters happy and loved ones sad. It’s difficult during such phases and I know because I’ve faced it. But remember, har bure waqt ke baad achha waqt aata hai. I survive on this thought. Even inside the Bigg Boss house, I maintained this stand,” shares the actor, who was constantly linked with fellow contestant Paras Chhabra on the reality show.

Asked if there’s any truth to speculations that the two are dating, Sharma clarifies, “We’re very good friends and my mother likes him a lot, so I think if he becomes my boyfriend, my family will readily accept him (laughs). But for now we aren’t dating. If it happens organically, then that’s something else.”

