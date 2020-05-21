Mahira Sharma to take help from cyber crime cell to deal with trolling by Shehnaaz Gill’s fans: report

tv

Updated: May 21, 2020 14:09 IST

The hit TV show Bigg Boss 13 ended in February this year but the drama around its major participants refuses to go away. According to a Times of India report, former contestant Mahira Sharma has decided to seek the help of cyber crime cell after fans of another contestant Shehnaaz Gill accused her of trying to buy Shehnaaz’s fan pages.

Mahira was quoted in the report as saying: “It started a couple of days ago and I learnt about it through social media. A lot of people, including some small-time YouTubers have reported that I tried to buy Shehnaz’s fan pages. They have been tagging me on such news and reports. I thought of avoiding it initially, but now, things have come to a head. To begin with, they have no proof to substantiate their claims. Why will I buy anyone’s fan pages? This fake news is being circulated to malign me. They are trolling me and it’s being done on purpose. I don’t know who is behind all of this.”

“If I had to spend money, I would rather invest in a team that handles my social media accounts. I don’t want any negative publicity. I am not even active on social media. So, there is no need for me to buy anyone’s fans,” she had continued.

Explaining further, Mahira was quoted as saying, “It’s so bizarre to claim that I called random people to approach Shehnaz’s fans to get me her fan pages. Isn’t it crazy? It’s not as if someone else’s fans will start liking my work over their favourite celebrity. I am happy with my fans and am proud of them. They don’t abuse or troll anyone. Main aise fans toh chahungi nahi ki woh kisi aur ko troll karein, because Shehnaz ke fans bahut abuse karte hain.”

Tired of all the trolling, the model has now decided to take help from cyber crime cell. “Yes, I am planning to approach the cyber crime cell. I don’t want fans to fight among themselves. They (Shehnaz’s fans) have been trolling me since Bigg Boss 13 ended. Real fans won’t do it, only fake ones and those with ill intentions will do it. You get to know how many of them are genuine by just reading their posts and comments. I don’t have fake followers and I challenge anyone to debunk my claim. The trolling and nasty comments haven’t stopped. Now, they have started targeting my family. So, I will have to take action. It’s been traumatising for my mother and me to read such messages every morning. Shehnaz ke hi fans sabko kyu bolte hain? Kabhi Devoleena ko, kabhi Rashami (Desai) ko. Mera aur Asim (Riaz) ka toh bahut jhagda tha, but his fans have never crossed the line. In fact, no contestant’s fans have done that so far.”

Also read: Surbhi Chandna says she was almost replaced in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Mahira also mentioned that she has always spoken well of Shehnaaz and did so even when she had been asked about the music video, Bhula Dunga, which had starred Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla. She did believe that even fans ought to maintain decorum on social media as their behaviour reflects on their star’s reputation too. “By trolling someone else, you tarnish the reputation of your favourite celebrity, too.”

Bigg Boss 13 ended in February this year with Sidharth winning the show and Asim coming a close second. Shehnaaz, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Aarti Singh featured in the top finalists.

Follow @htshowbiz for more