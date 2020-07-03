Mahreen Khan uncovers the mysterious side of celebrities

tv

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 01:24 IST

Talk shows are not new concept when it comes to the audience or the celebrities. However, Let’s Chit Chat with Mahreen Khan is a talk show that highlights factors such as mental health, craft and skill, among other important and relevant topics, which is a new for many members of the showbiz. The show is hosted by Mahreen Khan, CEO Karmic Cycles Production. Speaking about the show, Khan says, “There are so many talk shows right now. We, in this talk show, have discussed serious topics like depression, lifestyle, cinema, skill and craft. We have also highlighted that how these days kids are misusing their phones due to different video-making applications. We also asked the stars about how cinema and Television stars are shifting to web series.”

Ask her how did it all begin, and she says, “I am an influencer and I consider myself as a good human being. It has been a while since I realised that people don’t really talk much about the good and the bad things in the society. For instance, all the TikTokers were trolled recently, but making a TikTok video is not bad. However, where all this is heading is not good. People have lost their lives while making such videos. I really wanted to talk to people about where are we going with this. This is just a small try to change the world.”

Khan, who says that she realised that the show would become too serious because of the aspects they have covered, adds that “we played Never Have I Ever”. “This edition of the game in the talk show is extremely different from the usual one. No body would have asked these celebrities the kind of questions we have asked them in this segment. You will understand when you see the show,” she laughs.

Let’s Chit Chat with Mahreen Khan is directed by Adil Syeed and is streaming now on MX Player.