Maisie Williams on Game of Thrones finale: I’ll probably be bawling my eyes out

Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark in the hit HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones, has spoken about what’s in store for her in the future, after the show concludes its run in April.

In an interview to the BBC, Maisie expressed confusion about what she wants from her career post Game of Thrones. Asked if she’ll be sad after the show ends, she said, “I don’t know, I’ll let you know on the final episode. I’ll probably be bawling my eyes out.” But she said ‘it feels like the right time (to move on).’

The 21-year-old, who was introduced in the show’s first ever episode, continued, “People have been saying to me, ‘When this show finishes, you’re gonna have your whole life and lots of opportunity’…I guess I’m just asking myself a lot of questions, like, ‘What do I want in my life?’ So I think it’s perfect timing, honestly.”

Maisie will next be seen in The New Mutants, a much delayed spin-off of the X-Men series, whose future is in doubt after Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox. It has been rumoured that the film might be removed from the release schedule and relegated to a streaming service.

The actor had posted a picture from her final day on the GoT set. “Goodbye Belfast. Goodbye Arya. Goodbye ‘Game of Thrones’. What a joy I’ve had. Here’s to the adventures to come #lastwomanstanding #barely #immasleepforthenextfouryears #justkiddingidontsleep,” Williams wrote.

Revealing details about the finale, she had told Elle magazine, “For me, ‘Game of Thrones’ is a medieval world in which women don’t have a lot of rights yet they still prevail. But I do think that as the seasons have gone on, it’s become more and more amazing for women.” She added, “And this final season is going to be incredible. It just feels great, being on set with all these girls. They’re all ruling, you know, they’re all back on top - it’s pretty impressive.”

Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season will consist of six feature length episodes. Several spin-offs are in various stages of development, with the first, starring Naomi Watts, proceeding to the filming stage.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 19:43 IST