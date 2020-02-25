Mentalhood trailer: Karisma Kapoor’s web series debut will give you Big Little Lies deja vu. Watch

tv

The first trailer for Karisma Kapoor’s web series debut Mentalhood was released online on Monday. The show is an attempt at telling the stories of multiple mothers and fathers as they juggle through parenthood. However, it has ended up looking like an uninspired copy of HBO’s hit series, Big Little Lies.

From characters to subplots, there are similarities a plenty. Karisma plays a former Miss Kanpur, Meira who is struggling to bring up her three kids in Mumbai. In BLL, Reese Witherspoon played a the queen bee raising three kids in the suburban town of Montrey. Both the women are known for their less than classy persona, obsession with public opinion and baffled states of mind.

There’s also the domestic abuse victim, played by Tillotama Shome in Mentalhood and Nicole Kidman in BLL. There’s the high-flying headgirl type Sandhya Mridul, hiding the ugly workings of her own marriage (Laura Dern). And the yoga-loving, homeopathy-preaching mom Shruti Seth (Zoe Kravitz).

There’s also the single dad played by Dino Morea which is, thankfully, too confident and chirpy to be compared to Shailene Woodley’s meek and traumatised character from BLL.

Not just the characters, there are also plotlines that sound too similar to the HBO show. There’s a kids who gets bullied, a mother is way too nosey about her teenage daughter’s life and a son who takes inspiration from his father’s abuse of his mother.

Sadly, that’s where the similarities end. The show appears to have packed a lot without any style or flavour. The dialogues transitions from millennial mom lingo to words like ‘shaadi ka khoklapan’. The acting chops of Karisma and Dino still seem unimpressive at best.

Mentalhood streams on ALT Balaji and Zee5 from March 11.

