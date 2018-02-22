Mr Gay India Sushant Divgikar on meeting Justin Trudeau: The Canadian PM recognised me; he’s so amazing

For Sushant Divgikar, a model, actor and singer, meeting Justin Trudeau, the Canadian Prime Minister was a dream come true and he can’t believe that “it actually happened”. Having won Mr. Gay India in 2014 and representing the country at Mr. Gay World pageant the same year, Sushant feels “honoured” to be one of the youngest invitees at the prestigious reception held for the Canadian PM in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. Wearing a baby pink suit, Sushant admits that he had “the ultimate fan boy moment” meeting Trudeau and his wife, who are on a week-long visit to India. We talk to Sushant right after the evening and he sounded delighted and overwhelmed.

Excerpts:

So, you’ve finally meet the Canadian PM. How was it?

He is an absolutely amazing person — extremely patient and very welcoming of each and every person that came to meet him on stage. He is not only intelligent and empathetic but he is also extremely good looking. He looked like a prince from an Indian fairytale. He is absolutely gorgeous and I am a big fan of him.

What was the first thing that he said when you went up on the stage to meet him?

He actually recognised me and said, ‘Hey, finally, Mr. Gay India. It’s lovely to meet you. I have heard a lot about you.’ I just died (sic) (laughs). I have performed for the Canadian Consulate in India and collaborated with them earlier. He knew who I was and it touched me, and I got gooosebumps. I would always remember this moment. He also complimented me on my pink suit and said that he was looking at me in the queue because I stood out as everyone else was wearing black. I told him how my mom wanted me to wear a sherwani but I chose to wear a suit.

What is it about Justin that inspires you the most?

He’s a very big inspiration in my life. He’s someone I would want to be like, definitely. He understands and empathises with people of all kinds and communities. He was so warm that I actually felt we were not welcoming him but it was actually him who was welcoming us into his massive heart of love and acceptance, which is fabulous. I want the world leaders to be as open-minded and as progressive as him.

What all did you get to discuss with him?

I met him very briefly. We discussed that we’ll definitely collaborate more and I will see him, very soon in Canada. When I mentioned to him about my participation at the international pageant, he was like ‘we need more people like you. I am glad to meet you’. That simply made my day (sigh)! Even my own Prime Minister has not said that to me. So, for me, to get that acknowledgment from a world leader was an honour. I met his wife and colleagues, too. They said that they’d love to see me in Montreal performing for them.

What are his views on LGBTQ+ community in India? Did he hint towards anything like supporting the community in our country to like he does in Canada?

He has always been very supportive of the LGBTQ+ community. And not just him, even ministers from his cabinet said that we should definitely collaborate. They were not aware of what my organisation does and the fact that I’ve taken the franchise of Mr Gay World India forward, after I won the pageant, which not a lot of people do. So, I am surely going to be in touch with them. He has created an amazing team in India that is involved in LGBTQ+ events and I have attended conferences and have been on the panel and hosted events for them earlier, too.

