Nach Baliye 9 celeb participant list: Urvashi Dholakia, Vindoo Dara Singh, Rochelle Rao, Shantanu Maheshwari to feature in the show

Actor Salman Khan’s celebrity dance show Nach Baliye 9 is all set to begin with the Dabanagg star featuring in the premiere episode of the show. Even as the makers tease fans with videos showing participants in pairs (jodis), a fresh list of celebrity contestants has now surfaced online.

According to a Bollywoodlife report, the complete and confirmed list of contestants on the dance show include the following — Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic, Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityami Shirke, Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, Sourabh Raaj Jain-Riddhima, Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar, Babita Phogat-Vivek Suhaag, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, and Vindu Dara Singh-Dina Umarova.

Earlier, actor Anita Hassanandani has said in a statement, “I love to dance and I always wanted to be a part of Nach Baliye but couldn’t take it up earlier owing to prior commitments. Now that I have more time on hand with less commitments, I can focus entirely on the show and do justice to all the performances. I am dancing after a long time, so I am right now working on myself and warming up my body. I’m trying to give my best in everything my choreographers are teaching me.”

Actor Shraddha Arya, known for her role in Kundali Bhagyaa, also said in a statement to IANS, “It feels wonderful to be a part of Nach Baliye 9. I am more conscious about my health and fitness regime now. I work out and eat healthy, so that helps me to stretch better as well. Overall, I am paying more attention to fitness. I can’t reveal details about my dance performance, but it is going to be an amazing one on a really beautiful song, which I am sure the audience will love.”

The new season will have five former couples participating along with five couples who are still together. The concept of former couples was reportedly introduced by Salman.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 17:18 IST