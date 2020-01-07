Narcos Mexico season 2 teaser: Diego Luna is caught in a web of back-stabbers and hunters on prowl. Watch

tv

Netflix has shared the first teaser for the upcoming second season of their show Narcos: Mexico. The teaser marks the return of lead actor Diego Luna as Mexican drug lord Felix Gallardo, as he surrounded by a bunch of back-stabbers.

Gallardo and his men are seen enjoying a lavish dinner full of chatter and toasts. However, all of them are simply looking for the first opportunity to turn against him and throw him to the dogs. Listening over them is a DEA agent (Scoot McNairy) who says, “Backstabbing’s hard work; it wears you out, eventually. No one stays on top forever. And no one is untouchable.”

Watch the teaser here:

The show will premiere on February 13 on Netflix. The announcement was made last month by the official Twitter handle of the show which also shared the first look of its key characters from the second season.

The season one of Narcos: Mexico, that started streaming from November 16, 2018, charted the rise of Mexico’s Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Felix Gallardo (Luna) takes charge.It also featured Hollywood star Michael Pena as DEA agent Kiki Camarena, who was instrumental in shedding a light on the drug business of the Guadalajara cartel. McNairy had served as a narrator for the first season but his identity was revealed only towards the end of the last episode.

Production started on season two in Mexico City, Mexico in December 2018, with Eric Newman returning as showrunner and executive producer. Jose Padilha, Doug Miro, Carlo Bernard and Andres Baiz have also executive produced the series.

Narcos: Mexico is a part of Netflix’s cult hit Narcos series. The first two seasons focused on the rise and fall of the notorious Colombian drug lord, Pablo Escobar (played by Wagner Moura), and the third season was about the Cali Cartel.

