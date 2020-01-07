Nehha Pendse on changing her name after wedding: ‘Proud to be Shardul’s wife, couldn’t wait to change my name’

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 11:27 IST

It was all fun and frolic when actor Nehha Pendse Bayas tied the knot with her businessman beau Shardul Singh Bayas, with whom she was in a live-in relationship with, in Pune on January 5. They had a traditional Maharashtrian style wedding which was attended by family members and a few actors from Marathi cinema.

Gushing with excitement about getting married, Nehha, says, “I’m proud to be Shardul’s wife and more than happy that Shardul came into my life. I couldn’t wait to change my name and immediately after the rituals, I added Bayas to my last name. We truly love each other.”

For the D-day, the two were twinning. Nehha wore a traditional nauvari sari with a Maharashtrian nath (nose ring) and chandrakor tikali (half moon-shaped bindi), while Shardul sported a light pink sherwani with a pink and green pagdi.

“Nauvari saris are usually very bright in colour, so I got it custom-made with pastel pink and a subtle look. Shardul’s sherwani was also customised. And for our sangeet, I picked a bright quirky lehenga and choli. It is very colourful pretty, youthful with geometrical patterns and designs. Since Shardul likes green on me, I wore a green gown for the engagement,” Nehha shares.

The couple started dating each other in early 2019, after which they decided to live-in. “The beautiful part about the relationship is that we consciously decided to be in a live-in before getting married as we wanted our journey to be very seamless. Because of this, we feel that we are already well settled with each other. So, nothing changes in our life post marriage. We are now just officially married to each other,” shares Nehha, who has featured in shows such as Padosan, Hasratein and May I Come in Madam.

Instead of going on their honeymoon immediately, the couple has decided to just get back to work for now. “Shardul is loaded with a lot of work right now and I’m also working on a project. That’s the reason we have planned our honeymoon in April. I love Cherry Blossom and wanted to see it since the longest time. So we are going to Japan for our honeymoon and that time, it will be in full bloom,” Nehha signs off.