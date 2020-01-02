Nehha Pendse shares passionate kiss with fiance Shardul Singh Bayas: ‘It’s the last single girl kiss’

tv

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 12:01 IST

Television actor Nehha Pendse took to Instagram to share a picture of a romantic moment with her boyfriend, Shardul Singh Bayas. In the photo, the two are seen sharing a passionate kiss. “Because it’s the last single girl kiss - Carrie Bradshaw,” she wrote.

Recently, pictures of Nehha and Shardul’s pre-wedding ritual went viral online. The actor was seen dressed in traditional Maharashtrian attire in the photos from the ‘grahmukh puja’.

Expressing her excitement about getting married to her businessman beau, Nehha said, “I am so happy to be in this phase. I am marrying the man of my dreams and entering into a new and amazing family. They are beautiful humans and I can’t wait to start my life there. It’s the best feeling of my life. I can’t thank enough all the people in my life who made this occasion so beautiful and worthy.”

Nehha and Shardul will tie the knot in a Maharashtrian-style ceremony in January. Earlier, in an interview with Bombay Times, she said that they were yet to decide if the wedding will be an intimate affair or a grand one.

Also see: Ayushmann Khurrana goes shirtless to soak some Bahamian sun, Tahira Kashyap to focus on ‘bikinis and books’ in 2020

“It will be a Maharashtrian wedding that will happen in early 2020; I plan to wear a sari for the main rituals. This is what we are looking at right now. But we have to take a call on whether we will go all out or to make it a small family affair. As far as the honeymoon is concerned, we don’t want to go to a run-of-the-mill or commercial destination; it will have to be something unusual. Recently, Shardul showed me some pictures of Antarctica cruise, so we may just go for something like this, although it hasn’t been finalised yet,” she said.

Nehha, who has appeared in television shows like May I Come In Madam and Family Time With Kapil Sharma, was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 12.

Follow @htshowbiz for more