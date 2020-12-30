Nehha Pendse kicks off wedding festivities, check out pics from her ‘grahmukh puja’ with family

tv

Bigg Boss alumnus and television presenter Nehha Pendse has kicked off her wedding festivities. Taking to Instagram, she shared pictures from her ‘grahmukh puja’ on Monday.

Dressed in traditional Marathi attire, she is seen in a beige and red saree with a pearl mundavlya on her forehead. She is seen sitting with her mother and father in the puja, laughing at something that the priest said.

Talking about her wedding, Nehha said, “I am so happy to be in this phase. I am marrying the man of my dreams and entering into a new and amazing family. They are beautiful humans and I can’t wait to start my life there. It’s the best feeling of my life. I can’t thank enough all the people in my life who made this occasion so beautiful and worthy.”

Nehha is marrying businessman boyfriend Shardul Singh Bayas. Talking about the prep, Nehha had earlier said, “It will be a Maharashtrian wedding that will happen in early 2020; I plan to wear a saree for the main rituals. This is what we are looking at right now. But we have to take a call on whether we will go all out or to make it a small family affair. As far as the honeymoon is concerned, we don’t want to go to a run-of-the-mill or commercial destination; it will have to be something unusual. Recently, Shardul showed me some pictures of Antarctica cruise, so we may just go for something like this, although it hasn’t been finalised yet.”

Nehha had earlier defended Shardul against trolls who had targeted him for his weight. “Why Shardul, I have also been trolled so many times when I had put on some weight during my show May I Come in Madam. As a viewer, you can comment on an actor’s looks, but don’t target him/her. As it is, he/she may be battling certain physical, emotional or health problems. And Shardul is not even in the entertainment industry, he is a businessman, so it was absolutely ridiculous to troll him. To make comments like ‘Yeh hi mila kya?’ ‘Koi aur nahin mila kya?’ is absolutely uncalled for,” she had said.

Nehha had appeared on season 12 of Bigg Boss last year but was among the first to be evicted. She was also seen with Kapil Sharma on his show Family Time with Kapil Sharma. The show was taken off air after just a few episodes.

