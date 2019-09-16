Nehha Pendse’s reply to trolls targeting her boyfriend for his looks: ‘Dude do you know how happy that man makes me?’

tv

Former Bigg Boss participant and television host Nehha Pendse is looking forward to her wedding with boyfriend Shardul Singh Bayas. However, a few trolls are making things less than wholesome for the two.

Recently, Nehha shared pictures of herself with Shardul from Milan, making their relationship Instagram official. While the couple was showered with several compliments from fans and friends, a few trolls also left mean comments.

The trolls targeted Shardul for his looks and body shamed him on the post. Seeing the mean comments, Nehha blocked comments on her post entirely. Now, in an interview to Bombay Times, Nehha spoke about the online abuse her boyfriend had to face.

“Why Shardul, I have also been trolled so many times when I had put on some weight during my show May I Come in Madam. As a viewer, you can comment on an actor’s looks, but don’t target him/her. As it is, he/she may be battling certain physical, emotional or health problems. And Shardul is not even in the entertainment industry, he is a businessman, so it was absolutely ridiculous to troll him. To make comments like ‘Yeh hi mila kya?’ ‘Koi aur nahin mila kya?’ is absolutely uncalled for,” she said.

“I want to ask the trolls ‘Dude do you know how happy that man makes me? And who are you to decide whether he is the right man for me or not?’ I understand most of this negativity comes from frustration, half of it from the urge for attention and rest from the lack of purpose in life. In Shardul, I have found the real love of my life after a long wait and I’m not going to give him up for these trolls,” she added.

Nehha and Shardul plan to tie the knot in early 2020. While the two haven’t decided if their wedding should be an intimate affair or a big fat Indian wedding, they are quite sure about their honeymoon plans.

“It will be a Maharashtrian wedding that will happen in early 2020; I plan to wear a saree for the main rituals. This is what we are looking at right now. But we have to take a call on whether we will go all out or to make it a small family affair. As far as the honeymoon is concerned, we don’t want to go to a run-of-the-mill or commercial destination; it will have to be something unusual. Recently, Shardul showed me some pictures of Antarctica cruise, so we may just go for something like this, although it hasn’t been finalised yet,” she said.

Nehha worked with Kapil Sharma on Family Time with Kapil Sharma last year. She was then seen on Bigg Boss 12. She was the first contestant to be eliminated from the show.

