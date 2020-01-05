Nehha Pendse-Shardul Singh Bayas wedding: See first photos of the gorgeous bride

tv

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 13:15 IST

Television actor Nehha Pendse and Shardul Singh Bayas’s wedding festivities are on in full swing. The couple is all set to tie the knot on Sunday (January 5), according to Maharashtrian rituals, in Pune.

First pictures of Nehha looking resplendent in a pastel pink-coloured Nauvari saree have surfaced online. She opted for a traditional Maharasthrian look, complete with a nathni (nose ring) and chandrakor tikali (half moon-shaped bindi).

In an earlier interview with The Times Of India, Nehha said that she would give the traditional Nauvari saree her own twist. “Usually Nauvari sarees are bright in colours and Maharashtrian trousseau is known for bright colours, but I am doing something different. I don’t think there are too many Maharashtrian brides who wear a pastel colour Nauvari saree,” she said.

Pictures and videos of Nehha and Shardul’s engagement ceremony have also surfaced online. While she looks stunning in a jewel green gown, he is seen wearing a powder blue shirt with a pink blazer and grey trousers.

Earlier, Nehha shared pictures from her sangeet ceremony with Shardul. The couple looked picture-perfect in colour-coordinated outfits. “A little US before the big WE @thecelebstories,” she wrote in one of her Instagram posts, while the other was simply captioned with heart emojis.

Neha is extremely elated about taking her relationship with Shardul to the next level. In a statement earlier, she said, “I am so happy to be in this phase. I am marrying the man of my dreams and entering into a new and amazing family. They are beautiful humans and I can’t wait to start my life there. It’s the best feeling of my life. I can’t thank enough all the people in my life who made this occasion so beautiful and worthy.”

Nehha, who was seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 12, has appeared in television shows like May I Come In Madam and Family Time With Kapil Sharma.

Follow @htshowbiz for more