Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / TV / Nehha Pendse shares loved-up photos with Shardul Singh Bayas from sangeet: ‘A little US before the big WE’

Nehha Pendse shares loved-up photos with Shardul Singh Bayas from sangeet: ‘A little US before the big WE’

Television actor Nehha Pendse shared pictures with her fiancé Shardul Singh Bayas from their sangeet ceremony on Friday night in Pune.

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 20:12 IST
Nehha Pendse and Shardul Singh Bayas are getting married in Pune.
Television actor Nehha Pendse and businessman Shardul Singh Bayas, who are set to tie the knot on Sunday, have kicked off their wedding festivities. The bride-to-be shared glimpses from her sangeet ceremony on Friday night on her Instagram account. While she looked stunning in a colourful lehenga, he complemented her perfectly.

“A little US before the big WE @thecelebstories,” she wrote in one of her Instagram posts, while the other was simply captioned with heart emojis. Congratulatory messages poured in from fans and well-wishers. “I just looooooveeeee this snap,” one wrote, while another commented, “Sooo cuteeeee together.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

💜💛💚 📸 @thecelebstories

A post shared by NEHHA PENDSE (@nehhapendse) on

Just a few days ago, Nehha shared a picture of her “last single girl kiss” with Shardul. While she wore a short sequinned blue dress, he wore a red and blue jersey and black pants.

Earlier, in a statement, Nehha expressed her excitement about entering a new phase of her life with Shardul. “I am so happy to be in this phase. I am marrying the man of my dreams and entering into a new and amazing family. They are beautiful humans and I can’t wait to start my life there. It’s the best feeling of my life. I can’t thank enough all the people in my life who made this occasion so beautiful and worthy,” she said.

Nehha and Shardul will get married according to Maharashtrian rituals on January 5 in Pune, in the presence of close friends and family members. The wedding will be a three-day affair.

In an interview with The Times Of India, Nehha said that she was not nervous about taking the plunge. “No nervousness and no jitters. It’s absolutely cool and calm as you can hear me. I am surrounded by all the people with whom I am comfortable. Even if something goes wrong, I know I am around my people and my friends. So there is no social pressure, no media pressure and there is no stranger pressure as they are my people. If I goof up, they know this is just Nehha,” she said.

Nehha, who became a household name with Bigg Boss 12, made her small screen debut in 1995 with Captain House. She has appeared in television shows like May I Come In Madam and Family Time With Kapil Sharma.

