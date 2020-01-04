e-paper
TV actor Ashiesh Roy shares selfie from hospital, says ‘bhagwan utha le mujhe!’

Veteran television actor Ashiesh Roy is finally getting discharged after spending four days in the hospital due to water retention.

tv Updated: Jan 04, 2020 17:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Veteran television actor Ashiesh Roy was hospitalised for water retention.
Veteran television actor Ashiesh Roy was hospitalised for water retention.
         

Television actor Ashiesh Roy, who was hospitalised for water retention, has been giving his friends and followers on social media constant updates about his health. Recently, he shared a selfie from the hospital, in which he was seen smiling with a cup of coffee in his hand.

However, according to Ashiesh, the smile was forced as the coffee did not have any sugar in it. “Subah ki coffee, bina Shakkar ki....ye muskurhat majboori mein hai ji...bhagwan Utah le mujhe! (Morning coffee, without sugar…this smile is forced…God, take me away from this world!)” he captioned it.

 

Ashiesh also shared a picture of his tasteless carrot soup and claimed that it was worse than soaked cardboard. “This is supposed to be carrot soup...yesterday’s left over soaked cardboard tastes better...I kid you not!” he wrote.

 

According to Ashiesh’s most recent update, he is finally going to be discharged after spending four days in the hospital. He shared a picture in a hospital gown and wrote, “About to be discharged after 4 days. Feeling fitter and considerably poorer. Lesson learnt and smoking days over:(“

 

Earlier, Ashiesh shared a picture from the hospital with his friends and wrote, “Am hospitalized with water retention issues. Superlative ‘I don’t deserve you’ kind of friends landed up to feed me veg sandwiches and steal my cigarettes at hospital on Jan 1st:) Maybe I will live after all...”

 

Ashiesh began his acting career in 1997, and has worked in a number of television shows, including Sasural Simar Ka, Remix, Burey Bhi Hum Bhale Bhi Hum and Jeannie Aur Juju. He has also acted in films like Home Delivery and MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar.

