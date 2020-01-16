Netflix announces four new Indian films

tv

Online streaming major Netflix has announced four new India original films, due to be out soon. While one of these will be directed by Anurag Kashyap, another features the director in a lead role. After the success of Lust Stories and Ghost Stories, Netflix also announced another anthology of four films produced by Karan Johar.

Sharing the details on social media, the official handle of Netflix posted the following message: “It’s only January but this year already feels like a 20/20. We’re pleased to announce 4 more Indian films coming your way.”

One of the films is titled Choked and will be directed by Anurag Kashyap. It stars Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew in the lead role. “I have found a home in Netflix and with every project, I do with them, I feel like I’m able to push my creative boundaries a little more. Choked is unlike anything I’ve done before, much like all my outings with Netflix, and is a story that, I believe will appeal to a varied audience,” the director said in a statement.

Vikramaditya Motwane is helming the second film, AK vs AK, that will feature Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap in titular roles. The film will have a film director, desperately searching for his next hit, kidnapping the daughter of a well-known movie star.

Netflix also announced an untitled anthology of four films produced by Karan Johar and Dharmatic, starring Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Nusrat Bharucha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Jaideep Ahlawat .

Freedom will be directed by Dibakar Banerjee and has Naseeruddin Shah, Manisha Koirala, Huma Qureshi, Kalki Koechlin, Divya Dutta, Zoya Husain, Shashank Arora, and Neeraj Kabi in its cast.

Meanwhile, comedian Vir Das will return to Netflix for his upcoming stand-up special, Vir Das: For India, premiering on 26 January. He has become one of six global talents to have three stand-up specials on the streaming service. The comedian has previously collaborated with Netflix on 2017’s A Broad Understanding and 2018’s Losing It.

