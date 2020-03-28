e-paper
Oprah is taking social distancing so seriously, her partner’s living in the guest house

Oprah Winfrey says she’s playing it safe when it comes to the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

tv Updated: Mar 28, 2020 15:01 IST
Associated Press
Oprah says she’s playing it safe when it comes to the rapidly spreading coronavirus. The 66-year-old entertainment icon said that she has been quarantining and practicing social distancing at her home. (AP)
         

Oprah Winfrey says she’s playing it safe when it comes to the rapidly spreading coronavirus. The 66-year-old entertainment icon told The Associated Press on Friday that she has been quarantining and practising social distancing at her home — even if that means longtime partner Stedman Graham has to stay in the guest house.

“I have now-grown girls from South Africa here (but) Stedman’s on lock down at the guest house. He’s still there, asking: ‘When can I come? When can I come to the main house?’ He’s still got, hmm, till Monday,” she said.

Earlier this week Winfrey posted a video of her talking to Graham as he poked his head outside of the guest house window. She said he must stay in the guest house because he had been recently flying and they’re trying to be safe. 

“I’m getting ready to take him some food down there now for lunch. But I’m playing it as safe as I possibly can. Nobody goes out and nobody comes in,” she said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Oprah has been busy working despite being stuck at home. She interviewed actor Idris Elba, who tested positive for the coronavirus, through FaceTime for an episode of "Oprah Talks: COVID-19" on Apple TV.

When asked about how she’s continuing to do work from her home, she said: “What did we do before Zoom is what I’d like to know? How could we do it without Zoom? I don’t even know.” She also said she’s enjoying the downtime: “Don’t be hating because I’m having a really good time. I’m really OK in retreat from everyone. I’m really OK with it.”

