Orange Is the New Black to end with season 7 in 2019, cast shares goodbye video

The cast and crew of popular Netflix series Orange Is the New Black announced that season seven will be the final one of the show. In a touching video, actors including Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba and Taryn Manning bid adieu to the show and told fans that it will end next year, reports metro.co.uk.

"How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard." -- Winnie the Pooh @OITNB #OITNB pic.twitter.com/HKePzqs3Rf — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) October 17, 2018

Uzo, who plays Susan Warren aka Crazy Eyes, said: “I’m so grateful for the fun times, the knowledge, the friendships, the love, the family that we have created together. I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“Season seven, you will not be disappointed. It is a season you will not forget and we’re going to give you everything and more that you could have ever wanted.”

The development comes months after writer Jenji Kohan hinted that the seventh season of the show could very well be its last.

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 13:44 IST