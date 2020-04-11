Paras Chhabra reacts to Jay Bhanushali’s fight with his fans: ‘What’s wrong with helping people, promote that on social media?’

tv

Actor Paras Chhabra has been self isolating like almost all of Bollywood and TV industry stars during lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. On April 7, however, he posted a video of his Bigg Boss co-contestant Mahira Sharma and him distributing essential items to needy. The gesture led to a war of words between another actor couple - Jay Bhanushali and his wife Maahi Vij and his and Mahira’s fans. Now, he has reacted to the controversy.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said that he did it out of concern for the needy and not because he was a show off. He said: “Bigg Boss is a platform that brings in a lot of popularity and Bigg Boss 13 was one of the highest-rated seasons so far so every single contestant is popular right now. So whatever people are talking about that we are doing this to show off but that is not true. We go out to buy essentials ourselves and we see how there are people, the daily wage earners who are asking for essentials like aata among other things. We are celebrities and we share photos of brands, etc so that people are buying it. And so, if we can do that, what is wrong with helping out people who are needier and promote that on social media?”

He added, “I simply thought if I can help and contribute to making things easier for them, then why not? Also, they don’t even have masks or sanitizers, so I just did my bit and gave them the essentials and did what was in my capacity. So that was for people who belong to well to do families and of course WHO has laid out guidelines to step out and we must follow those while doing it. Now if someone is interpreting it in another sense and calling it show off, then that does not bother me. It is simply about helping someone and positivity, we are all sitting at home anyway, so why not.”

Sorry to say but distributing food to needy has become a PR stunt for lot of so called actors..if you really want dua/blessing from them or God pls leave you phones home..could see ppl not being comfortable with cameras around. #COVIDIDIOT #lockdowneffect #HumanityFirst — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) April 7, 2020

He continued, “It simply depicts one’s thinking. People are telling me that they haven’t named anyone, and well, I haven’t taken anyone’s name either. It is just that fans are smart enough to know who is it aimed at and when I visited their post as well, they wrote things like ‘so called actor’ and well, I can understand things too since it has come a day after our post so it was pretty clear.”

If you really want to spread the message of helping poor click pics just with the stuff you are going to donate.pls dont click the pics and make videos with people..sad very sad disappointed at this time ppl want to gain publicity #COVIDIDIOT #lockdowneffect — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) April 7, 2020

On April 7, the day Paras had posted his video, Jay tweeted that distributing food has become a PR stunt for some actors and added that if they must shoot, they should do so about stuff they are distributing and not show the faces of the poor. He had written: “Sorry to say but distributing food to needy has become a PR stunt for lot of so called actors..if you really want dua/blessing from them or God pls leave you phones home..could see ppl not being comfortable with cameras around. #COVIDIDIOT #lockdowneffect #HumanityFirst”. Jay had continued, “If you really want to spread the message of helping poor click pics just with the stuff you are going to donate.pls dont click the pics and make videos with people..sad very sad disappointed at this time ppl want to gain publicity .”

The tweet was interpreted by Paras and Mahira’s fans as a comment on their act of distributing essential items among the needy. Jay and later his wife Mahhi too were massively trolled. Taking on one troll, Mahhi had written: “Losers we didn’t even know wt Paras was doing so shut your mouth bdw thank u for telling us ...”

While Jay had not taken anyone’s name, Paras, nonetheless, posted a note on Twitter to explain his viewpoint. He mentioned that for him it was a way to show that he cared.

