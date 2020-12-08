Paurushpur trailer: CBFC must be itching to get its hands on Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman’s epic full of rape and slaughter

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 15:40 IST

The first trailer for Paurushpur, Alt Balaji’s upcoming fictional epic web series, was released on Monday. Starring Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman and Annu Kapoor, it tells the story of the medieval city of Paurushpur, brimming with crime, corruption and unbridled abuse of power.

The series will most likely make news (and controversies) with its excessive use of rape and mutilation imagery, abuse of women and gory visuals. Annu plays the old and debauched king of Paurushpur with Shilpa as his queen. He weds one woman after another, and when she fails to impress him, he gets her killed, butchered, or guillotined.

Shilpa’s queen is still not the silent spectator. She is plotting to gain total control of the city, pitting one pawn against another by any means necessary. The pawns here are Milind’s very flamboyant, master swordsman and a street smart merchant played by Shaheer Shaikh.

The official synopsis is as follows:

Shot against the backdrop of 16th century India, in the world of Paurashpur where legendary actor Annu Kapoor as Raja Bhadrapratap Singh, rules the extremely misogynistic kingdom. A kingdom, where women are objectified for desire and treated like a man’s property. A toxic dynasty, that dictates women’s freedom, where the laws are so archaic that the women are disallowed from making decisions regarding their own bodies without the men in their lives. The beautiful Shilpa Shinde (Queen Meerawati) challenges the male-dominated laws in the kingdom, where women are objectified for desire and treated like a man’s property.

About being a part of the show, Shilpa Shinde said, “I think most of the actors are always on the outlook for a show like Paurashpur. Besides portraying an ambitious character of a Queen, the show touches upon a lot of serious issues like male patriarchy, gender politics, power, etc., which used to exist even in those days. I am delighted to be a part of an interesting show shot on such a grand scale. Hope you guys have as much fun as we had while shooting it. You don’t want to miss this one for sure”.

Milind Soman shares, “I like working on interesting and challenging fictional characters, as it allows me to explore a new world every time. I am happy that so many people have appreciated the look of my character, and I hope they love the show too! The entire team has worked hard to create something that the audience is going to experience for the first time from an Indian production.”

The series also stars Sahil Salathia, Poulomi Das, Anantvijay Joshi, Flora Saini, and Aditya Lal and will debut on December 29.

