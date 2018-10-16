Peter Dinklage drops major Game of Thrones spoiler about Tyrion’s fate, says death can be a great way out

Peter Dinklage was being cautious about not revealing any Game of Thrones spoilers, but he might have inadvertently dropped a bomb. While promoting his upcoming HBO film Dinner with Herve, the actor spoke about his feelings regarding the conclusion of the massively popular fantasy show, and made a vague reference to death.

“I feel very, very — I’m trying to find the right word,” Dinklage told Vulture. “I think he was given a very good conclusion. No matter what that is — death can be a great way out.”

Dinklage has repeated, like fellow co-stars Kit Harington and Maisie Williams before him, that he is satisfied with the way the show will end. Game of Thrones will return for an eighth and final season of just six episodes in early 2019.

The fate of almost every Game of Thrones character hangs in the balance.

Dinklage, who plays the fan favourite character Tyrion Lannister, said that filming his final scenes was rather ‘anticlimactic’ - as such scenes usually are. “Nothing is shot chronologically, so you don’t get some big mountaintop scene or anything,” Dinklage said. “It’s just, ‘That’s a wrap on Peter Dinklage.’ But as anticlimactic as it was, my last day was also beautifully bittersweet. A lot of people whom I love were on set that day. Even if they weren’t working, they came to set, which was beautiful. I tried to do the same thing when other actors were wrapping out.”

Dinklage continued that saying goodbye to the show was particularly hard on some of the younger cast members, who’ve grown up on the sets. “It was really hard. I won’t say their name or their character’s name, but one of the young people on the show wrapped this past season and everybody was a wreck. This person had grown up on the show, you know? They were a child and now they were an adult. And then they’re done,” he said. “It’s like we were witnessing this person saying good-bye to their childhood,” he said. “I know ‘Game of Thrones’ is just a TV show, la-di-da, but it was our life.”

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 13:50 IST