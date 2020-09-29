Poison 2 trailer: Aftab Shivdasani leads from the front in this tale of revenge, watch

tv

Actor Aftab Shivdasani is all set for his digital debut with Poison 2 and the trailer for the ZEE5 web series is out. Poison 2 will land online on October 16. The trailer shows a crime being investigated and Aditya Singh Rathore (Aftab) pulling all the strings to ensure that the trail does not lead to him.

Will he succeed in pitting his enemies against each other? The series shall explore that. Apart from Aftab, Poison 2 also features Raai Laxmi, Rahul Dev, Vin Rana, Zain Imam, and Pooja Chopra. Directed by Vishal Pandya, Poison 2 marks Aftab’s digital debut.

Aftab was one of the first artists to resume shooting earlier this year after the pandemic induced lockdown that began in March. He tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month.

“Hello everyone, hope you all are fit and fine and are taking care of yourselves. Recently I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and a mild fever and I got myself tested for COVID-19. Unfortunately the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and the authorities, I have been advised home quarantine. I request all those who may have come in contact with me recently to please get yourself tested just to be safe. With your support and good wishes, I will recover soon and be back to normal. I can’t emphasise more the need to socially be distant, use masks and sanitisers as much as possible as it can save lives. We will win this together. Love, Aftab,” he had informed fans on social media.

