Ram Kapoor on how he deals with failure, says ‘Travelling, scuba diving, riding a bike’ help me get over it within a few minutes

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 15:32 IST

Ram Kapoor won a million hearts with his performance in TV shows Kasamh Se and Bade Acche Lagte Hain. And even though he is keeping away from the small screen to pursue acting ambitions in films and on web platforms, his fans continue to love him and find him irreplaceable.

The actor gives the credit for his successful run on TV to producer Ekta Kapoor. “It is Ekta more than anyone else who has been behind my success on TV. She believed in me and has written fantastic parts in her shows which I cherish a lot,” Ram says.

In a career spanning 22 years, Ram has garnered a lot of popularity, but there came a time when he experienced a downfall. His shows didn’t fare well, but he never let it affect him. “When you experience success, you feel good and when you experience failure, you feel bad. But you find ways to get over it. Success and failure is inevitable in everyone’s life and there is no job or profession or industry which doesn’t experience failure. You are not going to succeed all the time, but one has to move on,” Ram says.

The 46-year-old actor, who is busy shooting for Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad and Ashish Shukla’s Bahut Hua Sammaan, looks at success and failure in a very positive light .“I’m basically a happy person. I have a fantastic family and friends who I enjoy being with. I also do a lot of activities - travelling, scuba diving, riding a bike and much more help me get over my failures within a few minutes. There are much bigger things in my life than the failures,”Ram shares.

Busy experimenting with his acting craft with his upcoming films and web shows, the actor doesn’t mind stepping into the shoes of a director in the future. “Right now, I’m in a happy space doing good work and enjoying myself.Maybe in the future, I’ll dabble into directing. We’ll see,” Ram signs off.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 15:32 IST