Ramayan actors offered sensuous shoots, Arun Govil aka Ram says 'We could never take the chance of breaking audience trust for money'

Ramayan actors offered sensuous shoots, Arun Govil aka Ram says ‘We could never take the chance of breaking audience trust for money’

Arun Govil reveals several magazines approached him for sensuous photo shoots but he never accepted, even for huge amounts of money, as the audience ‘rest their faith’ in him as Lord Ram in Ramayan.

tv Updated: Mar 06, 2020 14:42 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhail and Sunil Lehri (seen in a still from their show Ramayan in this image) visited The Kapil Sharma Show.
Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhail and Sunil Lehri (seen in a still from their show Ramayan in this image) visited The Kapil Sharma Show.
         

Actor Arun Govil, who became a national icon in the eighties playing Ram in the eighties serial Ramayan, recalled there was a time when the cast of the series was approached for sensuous photoshoots

“While we were shooting for Ramayan, a lot of renowned magazines approached me and the other cast members to do sensuous photoshoots for them. They were so desperate that they were ready to pay hefty amounts of money for it. But none of us accepted their offers and we believed that our audiences’ look up to and rest their faith in us. We could never take the chance of breaking their trust for money,” said Arun.

Also read: IIFA 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus scare, fresh date to be announced soon

He opened up about this and working on Ramanand Sagar’s hit TV serial of the eighties during The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor was joined by his Ramayan co-stars Deepika Chikhalia, Sunil Lahri along with producer Subhash Sagar.

The episode will be aired this weekend on Sony Entertainment Television.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

