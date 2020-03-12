Rashami Desai confirmed for Naagin 4, watch BTS video from Holi shoot featuring Bigg Boss 13 star

tv

Actor Rashami Desai, who hit the national limelight as one of the stars of Bigg Boss 13 that concluded in February this year, will now be seen in the popular TV series Naagin 4. The show’s creative producer, Mukta Dhond, shared a BTS video confirming the same.

Sharing the video, she wrote: “What’s #rashmidesai doing for holi?? #naagin #comingsoon.” In the video, Rashami can be seen interacting with an elderly lady. At one point, she nods her head as if to say ‘no’ and swears too. The video is from the special Holi episode of the show. Mukta also shared another video from the same shoot and wrote: “Working on holi. #myteambest #naagin @niasharma90 @vijayendrakumeria @imrashamidesai #comingsoon.”

Naagin is a hit supernatural thriller on TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. The show follows the lives of shape-shifting female serpents (naagin in Indian languages) who fight evil in order to keep the naagmani (the jewel worn by the serpent) safe. The show is now in its fourth season and stars Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria. It is not clear in what capacity has Rashami joined the team.

Rashami was adjudged the third runners up in Bigg Boss 13. The reality TV show was won by Sidharth Shukla with Asim Riaz coming a close second. Rashami picked up many fans while on the show, thanks to her firm stands on many issues. She was also controversial because of her fights, some rather ugly, with Sidharth Shukla.

Rashami has been a popular TV star even before her Bigg Boss 13 stint -- she reportedly was among the highest paid television actors in 2018. She is well known for her television series -- Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak. She also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye in the past.

