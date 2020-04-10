e-paper
Home / TV / Rashami Desai mourns fan’s death due to coronavirus: ‘It was her last tweet and she remembered about me’

Rashami Desai mourns fan’s death due to coronavirus: ‘It was her last tweet and she remembered about me’

Rashami Desai has tweeted about the death of her fan due to coronavirus. The fan’s last tweet was about the actor.

tv Updated: Apr 10, 2020 09:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rashami Desai is mourning the death of a fan.
Rashami Desai is mourning the death of a fan.
         

Television actor and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai has shared condolences on the death of a fan. She wrote that the admin of her fan page ‘@RashamiKiFan’, has died of the coronavirus.

Rashami shared a screenshot of her fan’s final tweet before her death. “I am tested positive for COVID. Please remember me in your prayers. If i will not make a come-back plz tell Rashami that i Joined twitter just for #RashamiDesai. Promise to be #Rashami fan always. Ignore negativity. Love #ProudRashamian,” the tweet read. However, searching for the account on Twitter leads to no results.

 

 

Rashami wrote in her tweet that she was ‘feeling helpless’. “The real love and blessings we as a celebrity get through you guys on platform like these...This was her last tweet and in such a time she remembered about me. So much love and respect and only prayers for her family and for all you guys! #FeelingHelpless #RIP,” she wrote.

“Life is strange Life is tough Not fair Feeling helpless & devastated atm Much much love and strength to the family of @RashamiKiFan #RIP we lost a charm Praying for this virus to not take away anyone’s life.. let us all pray everyday for the world to heal faster,” she added in another tweet.

Also see: Kareena Kapoor shares beach pic with Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, says ‘Take me back’

India has so far recorded 5865 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 169 deaths. Around the world, more than 1.5 million peole have been infected with almost 90,000 deaths.

Rashami has also done her bit to create awareness about coronavirus among fans. She gave advice to her followers on how to stay protected in the current situation. A video earlier last month also showed her getting her temperature checked before entering the set of her new show, Naagin 4.

