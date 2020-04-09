Kareena Kapoor shares beach pic with Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, says ‘Take me back’

bollywood

While Kareena Kapoor Khan is definitely enjoying spending time indoors with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan during the lockdown, it looks like she is majorly craving some fun in the sun with them. She took to her Instagram account to share a throwback photo of the three of them on a beachside holiday and wrote, “I am not dreaming of beaches... You are! #TakeMeBack.”

In the picture, Kareena looks stunning in a red bikini as she smiles for the camera with a tender coconut in her hand. Saif is leaning towards her, while Taimur is busy playing with the straw of his tender coconut.

Fans showered love on the cute click. “OMG WOW UR BLESSING US WITH THESE ANGELIC PICS,” one Instagram user wrote. “Pure goals,” another commented. Many also dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Kareena has got her Instagram game on point ever since she made her debut on the photo-sharing platform last month. She has been sharing glimpses of her time with Saif and Taimur in quarantine.

Saif and Kareena are also doing their bit to help humanitarian aid organisations in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The couple donated to Unicef (United Nations Children’s Fund), Give India and International Association for Human Values.

“At difficult times like these, we need to come together and help each other. We both have taken steps to do just that and have pledged our support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV). We urge those of you who can to do the same. United we stand. Jai Hind. Kareena, Saif & Taimur,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Saif and Kareena have also contributed an undisclosed amount to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund and Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund.

