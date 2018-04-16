Rising Star 2 winner is Hemant Brijwasi, had won Sa Re Ga Ma Lil Champs earlier

Hemant Brijwasi of Mathura won the top honour in the reality television singing show, Rising Star 2 on Sunday, reports Zoom TV. Garnering 83% votes, he beat Rohanpreet Singh of Punjab and Vishnumaya Ramesh from Kerala to take took home a trophy and prize money of Rs 20 lakhs. Brijwasi had won another reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Lil Champs earlier.

A tough three-month battle saw Hemant, Rohanpreet, Vishnumaya and Zaid Ali match their talent in a show that was judged by composer Shankar Mahadevan, singer-actor Monali Thakur and Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.

The quartet competed till the end, before the elimination of Zaid Ali. At one point, Rohanpreet and Vishnumaya were tied at 78%. However, the boy from Punjab edged out his competitor from Kerala in a stiff competition.

While Rohanpreet impressed all with his rendition of Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno, Vishnumaya sang Silsila Ye Chaahat Ka from Devdas. Finally, it was left to Hemant to mesmerise his audience with Alvida from Life in a Metro and win the title, reports BollywoodLife.

We finally have the winner of India's Only LIVE Singing Show, #RisingStar2! Congratulations to Suron ke Big B, Hemant Brijwasi, who now has the title of the Rising Star conferred upon him! #RisingStar2GrandFinale pic.twitter.com/tsmTyMQTE3 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) April 15, 2018

It may be recalled here that Hemant is not new to winning laurels for his talent. Nine years ago, Hemant won the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs in 2009, a Zoom report says. He was a participant in India’s Got Talent in 2016 and Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar 2 as well.

