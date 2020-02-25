Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Loveleen Kaur Sasan welcomes baby boy Royce, calls him ‘God’s most special gift’

tv

TV actor Lovey Susan has given birth to a baby boy and shared her joy with fans on Instagram. She is best known for her performance in Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Loveleen, who married Koushik Krishnamoorthy on February 10 2018, embraced motherhood on February 19.

Koushik and Loveleen have welcomed a healthy baby boy whom they have named Royce. An excited Lovey told Bombay Times, “Royce is God’s most special gift to us, and words cannot describe our feeling. We are very thankful to the doctors who ensured that I had an easy delivery.” She also shared a clipping of the news on Instagram.

Lovey and Koushik got married last year in Bengaluru and Amritsar. They had twin weddings - a Punjabi shaadi in Amritsar and a South Indian ceremony in Bengaluru. Talking about her wedding plans, she had earlier told the daily, “We were planning a destination wedding in Italy, but since my grandparents do not have passports, we decided to change the venue. My family is from Jammu and we wanted a typical Punjabi wedding. Since wedding ceremonies are not allowed in the Golden Temple in Amritsar, we decided to get married outside and then visit the temple for blessings. I feel that it’s an ideal way to start our new life. The wedding will be held on February 10. We will then go to Bengaluru for the South Indian ceremony.”

On the work front, Lovey essayed a negative role in Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Mohammad Nazim’s Saath Nibhana Saathiya. She has also featured in popular shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Bade Acche Lagte Hai, Kaisa Yeh Ishq Hai... Ajab Sa Risk Hai, Love by Chance, among many others.

