Salman Khan gives a tour of Bigg Boss 14 house, introduces spa, mall, restaurant and theatre

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 07:19 IST

The world as we know it has changed, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and Bigg Boss 14 is also adapting to the new normal. In a virtual press conference, Salman Khan gave a sneak peek into the new Bigg Boss house, which for the first time, has a restaurant, spa, theatre and mall.

Salman said at the online event, in Hindi, “The last season of Bigg Boss was such a success that we had to extend it. And just a few weeks later, the entire world became like the Bigg Boss house. The only difference was, everyone was confined to their own homes and following their own Bigg Boss rules.”

“Now, you must be thinking, how will Bigg Boss 14 give a befitting reply to 2020. Whatever you missed during the lockdown, will be in Bigg Boss 14. We are leaving no stone unturned. This will be a dream-come-true season. After eating home-cooked food for so long, you must be dying to eat outside food. Those who are used to visiting a spa, when was the last time you enjoyed a spa treatment? When was the last time you watched a film in a theatre, eating popcorn and samosa? When was the last time you shopped to your heart’s content? The Bigg Boss house has a restaurant, spa, theatre and mall, and is fully equipped to give a befitting reply to 2020,” he added.

Colors TV took to Instagram to share photos of Salman chilling in the various new corners of the Bigg Boss house. “Did we just see a spa, mall, theatre & a restaurant in the new #BB14 house? @BeingSalmanKhan #BB14PressConference #BiggBoss2020,” their caption read.

The Bigg Boss 14 press conference was also attended by Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. Salman introduced Jaan Kumar Sanu, the son of singer Kumar Sanu, as the first contestant of the show.

Bigg Boss 14 will premiere on Colors TV on October 3 at 9pm and will air on weekdays at 10.30pm.

