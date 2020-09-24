What happens if a Bigg Boss 14 contestant tests positive for Covid-19? ‘We would have to give cameras to contestants’

tv

As actor Salman Khan conducted a virtual press conference ahead of Bigg Boss 14 launch, one question of everybody’s minds was about what goes into making of a reality show in closed-house format during the pandemic. Along with the host, Bigg Boss 14 makers also talked about the safety measures and precautions needed for the upcoming season of the show.

Chief Content officer of Colors TV, Manisha Sharma told Salman, “Even if anyone has coronavirus symptoms, the shoot has to be stalled. Bigg Boss is a real-time show, and we cannot take a risk. All contestants would be tested and quarantined before they enter the show. The crew will also be tested every weekend. We have taken all precautions and planned accordingly, but in case someone falls sick, we would have to give cameras to contestants to shoot. It is going to be tough, but we are committed.”

Salman will launch the show on October 3. While Salman confirmed Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan Kumar as a contestant for this year, other names are yet to be unveiled. Naina Singh, Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin, Niki Tamboli, Karan Patel, Gia Manek, Eijaz Khan, Neha Sharma and Pavitra Punia are a few names doing the rounds online for participating on the show.

