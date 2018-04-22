Salman Khan to be joined by Katrina Kaif as Bigg Boss 12 host? Show to feature couples

Former Bigg Boss contestant Vikas Gupta has hinted that the upcoming season of the reality show might have pairs as contestants.

When the show started in 2006, personalities from different walks of life including films, television, sports, politics were locked in the house. In the last two seasons the show has opened its doors to ‘commoners’, but for the popular reality show’s 12th season, contestants will be paired up with their loved ones.

Rumoured former couple Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif recently reunited on the big screen in Tiger Zinda Hai. (PTI)

“I am not sure if couples are coming or not. I know that this time there will be jodis. Now jodis can be of mother-son or brother-sister. It will be exciting. When two people who know each other go on the show there is lot of fun like Priyank Sharma and I, we knew each other we felt we would play together but we were against each other.

“It will be exciting to see those who come will save their relationship or play the game,” Vikas told reporters here last night on the sidelines of an event.

There are rumours that Katrina might host the show with Salman Khan.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more