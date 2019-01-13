Sara Khan on her being trolled for cosmetic procedure: I wanted fuller lips and got it done, what’s the big deal?

When she posted a selfie on Instagram, all actor Sara Khan intended to do was announce her upcoming single through the post but little did she know that she would be mercilessly trolled for her picture. After the photo was posted, it is being said that Sara has undergone a lip surgery that has gone wrong.

While there have been endless nasty comments on that post, Sara seems totally unfazed by all the negativity. “I don’t understand what’s so much noise about!” she says, and adds, “I had posted a video and Insta stories about my lip filler, [where I] openly spoke that I have not done any lip surgery. I did not even faint when I was getting it done. They don’t give you any anesthesia. It’s just one injection and you are done.”

Without any qualms, Sara, who is known for TV shows such as Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, Bhagyalaxmi and Woh Apna Sa, adds that grooming [for an actor] is important at times and there’s no harm in even going under the knife if one feels the need to do so. “If you don’t have anything and you badly want it, then just get it done. This is what I believe in. I am happy with rest of my body except my lips. I wanted fuller lips and decided to get this done.”

And once again she insists that it is not a case of surgery gone wrong, “I am very happy with the result, and with my smile, too. Trust me, nothing went wrong as many have been speculating.”

On how she deals with trolls, Sara says she reads positive comments and counts the negative ones out. “Trolls don’t deserve much attention. None of them are feeding or taking care of me. Who are they to take decisions for me? Whatever I post on social media, trolls will always have something to say. If I don’t get trolled, I feel I have not done something right and feel insecure,” she says with a laugh.

Lastly, Sara points out that amidst all this, her work announcement just went unnoticed. “This is my new single — a super fun track for all the brides. We’ve recreated the title track of Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai and it’s done by Altaaf Sayyed (Pakistani singer-composer). We’ve shot a beautiful video, which will release soon,” says the actor adding that she will be seen in Bollywood film soon.

First Published: Jan 13, 2019 16:04 IST