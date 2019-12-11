Shay Mitchell hits back at troll who shamed her for breastfeeding photo with daughter Atlas Noa

tv

Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell sent social media into a tizzy when she shared a picture of herself breastfeeding her baby girl, Atlas Noa, and captioned it “Breast friends”. While the photo received nearly three million likes on Instagram and compliments from many, including Hilary Duff, Ashley Graham and Vanessa Hudgens, not everyone was impressed by it.

Shay was trolled by a woman, who called the picture a cry for attention. “I’m a fan of her, but this picture just says but it’s an attention getter. She’s not even looking at the baby, she’s not connected with the baby she’s connected with camera,” the user commented.

However, Shay hit back with a biting response. “I missed the part in the baby books that stated I had to maintain eye contact with my daughter while she feeds rather than capturing an amazing moment we were having. Pls let me know where I can download your parenting manual, I’ll get right on it!” she replied.

In an interview with People, Shay said that she is enjoying every moment of motherhood and not letting negative comments bother her. “I have such an amazing support system. I’m having such a great time with her [daughter Atlas Noa] and I just don’t really pay attention to [critical comments],” she said.

The actor added, “I’ve really had a good experience, from even before being a mom, dealing with negative comments sometimes and other people. But it’s never about me at the end of the day, it’s about these other people, so I’m just gonna let them say what they wanna say but it doesn’t really affect me.”

Shay and her boyfriend Matte Babel welcomed their first child, Atlas Noa, on October 20 this year. In an Instagram post, she expressed her excitement at being a mother to the little one.

“In my 32 years of life I thought I had seen a lot of places, experienced a lot of things, met a lot of people and felt love...then came you. Truth is I had no idea I was capable of loving anything like this before you arrived. You wonder if that’s just something people say, but it’s as if the chemical makeup of my entire body and soul changed the minute we met,” she wrote.

“Just know, sweet girl - Whatever you choose to do in this world, whoever you choose to love, wherever you choose to go, I will always be your biggest fan. I am already so proud to be your Mama,” she added.

