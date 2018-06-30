Sheeba hopes to work with ‘close friend’ Bhagyashree

Anyone who follows Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir and Bhagyashree on Instagram, will be aware of the friendship the actors share. From their pictures of travelling with or without families to attending parties, the two seem to spend a lot of time together.

Interestingly, both have been paired opposite Salman Khan — Bhagyashree in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) and Sheeba in Suryavanshi (1992). “It’s a coincidence but we were never competitive [with each other]. Even today, we want the best for each other,” says Sheeba, adding that they’ve been “dying to work together.”

Bhagyashree recently signed the Telugu remake of 2 States (2014).?“When she revealed the news to me, I told her why didn’t she refer my name for it as well, so we could’ve worked together. She got excited and referred me but by then another actor was already signed for the role,” says Sheeba.

How did they become friends? “Bhagyashree and I had met briefly during our performances abroad. But we came close because of our husbands (Akashdeep Sabir and Himalaya Dasani) as they are best friends. Our families are quite close to each other,” she adds.

