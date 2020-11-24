Shehnaaz Gill disses Bigg Boss 14, says this time the trophy is destined to remain on the stage

tv

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 14:43 IST

Shehnaaz Gill, one of the surprise packages of Bigg Boss 13, won hearts with her vivacious personality and ended up finishing in the top three. However, she does not really see any potential in the contestants this season and said that she is ‘not being able to connect at all’.

Earlier this month, Shehnaaz entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a special guest on Weekend Ka Vaar and interacted with the contestants. She also played Cupid for Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia and sent them on a romantic date.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shehnaaz said that she does not see any one contender emerging as the strongest of the lot. “I really don’t know who will win. This time I think the Bigg Boss 14 trophy will remain on the stage. I don’t know. I am not being able to connect with it. So, whose name should I take. I am not being able to connect at all,” she said.

Also read: TV actor Ashiesh Roy dies at 55 of kidney ailment, had requested for monetary help in his last days

Earlier, Shehnaaz had said that she was watching Bigg Boss 14 only for Sidharth Shukla, who was a part of the show for the first two weeks as a ‘senior’. She had added that she would stop following it after his exit.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz grew close in Bigg Boss 13 and were linked together, with fans giving them the nickname ‘SidNaaz’, an amalgamation of their names. However, they have maintained that they are just good friends.

When Sidharth was a part of Bigg Boss 14, Sara Gurpal addressed him as ‘Punjab ka jija (brother-in-law of Punjab)’, alluding to his equation with Shehnaaz. In one of the tasks, he told Gauahar Khan that he has a ‘girlfriend’ at home, which many took as a confirmation of the relationship.

Follow @htshowbiz for more