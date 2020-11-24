e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Shehnaaz Gill disses Bigg Boss 14, says this time the trophy is destined to remain on the stage

Shehnaaz Gill disses Bigg Boss 14, says this time the trophy is destined to remain on the stage

Shehnaaz Gill does not see a winner in any of the Bigg Boss 14 contestants yet. She said that she is not able to connect with the show at all this season.

tv Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 14:43 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shehnaaz Gill shared her opinion of Bigg Boss 14.
Shehnaaz Gill shared her opinion of Bigg Boss 14.
         

Shehnaaz Gill, one of the surprise packages of Bigg Boss 13, won hearts with her vivacious personality and ended up finishing in the top three. However, she does not really see any potential in the contestants this season and said that she is ‘not being able to connect at all’.

Earlier this month, Shehnaaz entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a special guest on Weekend Ka Vaar and interacted with the contestants. She also played Cupid for Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia and sent them on a romantic date.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Shehnaaz said that she does not see any one contender emerging as the strongest of the lot. “I really don’t know who will win. This time I think the Bigg Boss 14 trophy will remain on the stage. I don’t know. I am not being able to connect with it. So, whose name should I take. I am not being able to connect at all,” she said.

Also read: TV actor Ashiesh Roy dies at 55 of kidney ailment, had requested for monetary help in his last days

Earlier, Shehnaaz had said that she was watching Bigg Boss 14 only for Sidharth Shukla, who was a part of the show for the first two weeks as a ‘senior’. She had added that she would stop following it after his exit.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz grew close in Bigg Boss 13 and were linked together, with fans giving them the nickname ‘SidNaaz’, an amalgamation of their names. However, they have maintained that they are just good friends.

When Sidharth was a part of Bigg Boss 14, Sara Gurpal addressed him as ‘Punjab ka jija (brother-in-law of Punjab)’, alluding to his equation with Shehnaaz. In one of the tasks, he told Gauahar Khan that he has a ‘girlfriend’ at home, which many took as a confirmation of the relationship.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Gadgets used by 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Gadgets used by 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
At PM Modi’s review meet on Covid-19, Amit Shah sets a 3-point target for CMs
At PM Modi’s review meet on Covid-19, Amit Shah sets a 3-point target for CMs
Why only spas not allowed to resume services, Delhi HC asks AAP govt
Why only spas not allowed to resume services, Delhi HC asks AAP govt
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall on Wednesday evening, Tamil Nadu braces for storm
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall on Wednesday evening, Tamil Nadu braces for storm
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan
Task force formed for Covid vaccine distribution: Thackeray tells Modi
Task force formed for Covid vaccine distribution: Thackeray tells Modi
Hundreds of flights cancelled as Shanghai tackles Covid-19
Hundreds of flights cancelled as Shanghai tackles Covid-19
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In