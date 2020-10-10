e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Bigg Boss 14: Shehnaaz Gill reveals she will enter the Bigg Boss house only on this condition

Bigg Boss 14: Shehnaaz Gill reveals she will enter the Bigg Boss house only on this condition

Bigg Boss 14: While fans are hoping that Shehnaaz Gill makes an entry on the show, she seems to be in mood to do so. In a new video, she said that if at all she goes inside the Bigg Boss house, it will be as a guest.

tv Updated: Oct 10, 2020 15:09 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shehnaaz Gill is not keen on entering Bigg Boss 14.
Shehnaaz Gill is not keen on entering Bigg Boss 14.
         

Fans are missing Shehnaaz Gill’s entertaining antics on Bigg Boss 14 and have been making her trend on Twitter ever since the show returned to the small screen. However, in a new video shared by a fan club, she revealed that she will come back only on one condition.

When asked if she plans to be a part of Bigg Boss 14, Shehnaaz said, “Mera khatam ho gaya. Kyun jaaun main dobara? Mujhe kya zaroorat hai Bigg Boss mein aane ki? Mereko toh sab kuch mil gaya, jo mujhe chahiye tha. Ab toh main agar gayi toh as a guest jaugi like ‘hello, hi, okay, bye.’ (I finished Bigg Boss. Why should I go on the show again? What is the need for it? If I have to go in the Bigg Boss house, I will go as a guest, exchange pleasantries and leave).”

 

Recently, Shehnaaz gave a savage answer when asked if she is missing Bigg Boss 14. She replied, “Main kyun miss karungi, mujhe poori duniya miss kar rahi hai (Why should I miss anything? The whole world is missing me).”

Shehnaaz, an actor and singer from Punjab, became a household name with Bigg Boss 13. Her fun and vivacious personality won many admirers and she ended up finishing in the top three.

Also read | Actor hits out at Richa Chadha over defamation case: ‘Making false claim of win amounts to contempt of court’

Bigg Boss 14, which has the theme ‘ab scene paltega (the scene is set to change)’, has former Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan living in the Bigg Boss house as ‘seniors’. They will be throwing challenges at the contestants and putting them through the wringer.

Even though Shehnaaz is not one of the ‘seniors’ to return to the Bigg Boss house this season, she was referred to in an episode earlier this week. Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal teased Sidharth and called him ‘Punjab ka jija (brother-in-law of Punjab)’. Sidharth and Shehnaaz were known for their closeness on Bigg Boss 13 and were lovingly called ‘Sidnaaz’.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s northern border,’ says Mike Pompeo
Republic TV asks Mumbai police to suspend probe in fake TRP case
Republic TV asks Mumbai police to suspend probe in fake TRP case
KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: KKR opt to bat, no Chris Gayle in KXIP
KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020: KKR opt to bat, no Chris Gayle in KXIP
DRDO’s Rustom-2 drone takes-off, India goes for armed Heron
DRDO’s Rustom-2 drone takes-off, India goes for armed Heron
BJP’s CEC to meet today to discuss candidate list for Bihar polls
BJP’s CEC to meet today to discuss candidate list for Bihar polls
Time to accept that talks won’t make China change aggressive stance: US NSA
Time to accept that talks won’t make China change aggressive stance: US NSA
Centre nudges states on sexual assault crimes after ‘horrible’ Hathras case
Centre nudges states on sexual assault crimes after ‘horrible’ Hathras case
RR vs DC Review and KXIP vs KKR & CSK vs RCB Preview on Battleground T20
RR vs DC Review and KXIP vs KKR & CSK vs RCB Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In