Bigg Boss 14: Shehnaaz Gill is asked if she is missing the show, watch her savage reply

Oct 07, 2020

Shehnaaz Gill gave a rather sassy response on being asked if she is missing Bigg Boss. The new season, Bigg Boss 14, has former contestants Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan, throwing curveballs at the contestants. Before the Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere, Shehnaaz’s fans made ‘craze of Shehnaaz’ one of the top trends on Twitter, and expressed their desire to see her on the show.

In a new video, a paparazzo is seen posing a question to Shehnaaz about Bigg Boss 14 as she steps out. “Bigg Boss 14 aa gaya, aap kya miss kar rahe ho Bigg Boss 14 mein (Bigg Boss 14 is here, what are you missing about the show)?,” he asks. She smiles and replies, “Main kyun miss karungi, mujhe poori duniya miss kar rahi hai (Why should I miss anything? The whole world is missing me).”

Even though Shehnaaz is not one of the ‘seniors’ to return to the Bigg Boss house this season, she was referred to in an episode earlier this week. Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal teased Sidharth and called him ‘Punjab ka jija (brother-in-law of Punjab)’. Sidharth and Shehnaaz were known for their closeness on Bigg Boss 13 and were lovingly called ‘Sidnaaz’.

Shehnaaz was the second runner-up on Bigg Boss 13, while Sidharth walked home with the trophy. While there seemed to be a romance blossoming between them on the show, they claimed to be just good friends when it came to an end.

After Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz was a part of a swayamvar-themed reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. She and her Bigg Boss co-contestant Paras Chhabra were supposed to find their life partners on the show. However, neither of them was impressed by any of their suitors. The show came to a premature end owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

