Home / Bollywood / Kajol reveals which part of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge she felt was ‘not gonna work’

Kajol reveals which part of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge she felt was 'not gonna work'

Kajol said that she was hesitant about playing a drunk woman in the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge song Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main, as she is a teetotaller in real life. She felt that the scene was ‘not gonna work’.

bollywood Updated: Oct 07, 2020 19:10 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.
         

Kajol said that she was unsure about pulling off the drunk act in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. She felt that it was ‘not gonna work’ as she was not convinced of it herself. However, upon watching herself on screen, she thought that it ‘turned out okay’.

In Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kajol drinks brandy in a scene to keep warm. It is followed by the song Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main, in which she is supposed to appear intoxicated. But as a teetotaller, she had no experience of getting drunk, and was unsure of the execution of the scene.

Talking to Marie Claire, Kajol said that she loved every bit of the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge script, but was sceptical about the song Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main. “There is one song where I wasn’t sure about how it would be taken on screen: Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main. I didn’t think I looked drunk at all, and I was like, ‘This is not gonna work. I don’t believe this myself.’”

“Because I’m a complete teetotaller. I don’t know what it’s like to get drunk. But fortunately for me, [that scene] turned out okay. It’s not as bad as I thought it was,” she added.

 

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Parmeet Sethi and Mandira Bedi, was a blockbuster. The film ran at Maratha Mandir, a theatre in Mumbai, for over two decades.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge marked Aditya Chopra’s directorial debut and starred Karan Johar in a supporting role. The carefree Raj (Shah Rukh) and dutiful Simran (Kajol) fall in love during a Europe trip, but she has already agreed to marry a boy of her father’s choosing. The film revolves around Raj’s efforts to win the approval of Simran’s family.

