Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman Khan confronts Eijaz Khan about ‘kaand’ from his past, gives warning. Watch

tv

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 10:31 IST

A promo for Bigg Boss 14’s first Weekend Ka Vaar episode shows host Salman Khan addressing some of the most notable incidents that took place in the first week of the reality show. In the video, Salman can be seen praising Rubina Dilaik, chastising Abhinav Shukla and warning Eijaz Khan.

The video begins with Salman telling Abhinav that last season, another contestant named Shukla (Sidharth), gave others sleepless nights, but this season, Abhinav is putting people to sleep. He told Rubina that she has the capability of fighting her own battles, but often gets influenced and sidetracked by Abhinav. “You’ve got what it takes, and Abhinav, let her fight her own battles,” he said. Rubina was seen taking on ‘senior’ contestants Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan at various moments in the last week.

Salman then plays a clip of Eijaz talking in hushed tones about an incident from his past, involving a woman. “Bada kaand hote hote bach gaya (a big fiasco was avoided),” he tells Sidharth Shukla, as the rest of the contestants react in shock to what they’re seeing. “Waise kuch mere saath hua hai, uss wajeh se main ab bahaut awkward ho gaya hoon, (Because of what happened, I have become very awkward),” he tells Salman, who replies, “Aap agar galat jaoge toh galat dikhoge (If you behave inappropriately, you will come across as inappropriate).”

Salman, who has hosted Bigg Boss since 2010, said at a press conference that he has agreed to take a pay cut this season, because of the coronavirus pandemic. “I am more than happy to cut it down so everyone else can get paid,” Salman said, talking to Abhishek Rege, CEO of Endemol Shine India.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra Punia reveals details of her breakup with Pratik Sehajpal, says he became ‘aggressive’ and punched a wall

He also revealed that a key reason for him taking up Bigg Boss 14 was because of the employment it would generate. “Bigg Boss aayega, logon ki naukriyaan lagengi wapas se. Logon ki tankhwayein shuru ho jayengi. Logon ke ghar ke andar unka ration aana shuru ho jayega (When Bigg Boss comes, people will be employed again. Their salaries will start coming in. They will get ration in their homes). This is one reason that I am once again doing Bigg Boss. The amount of employment that goes out… There is a very large unit so those members get paid for this,” the actor said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more