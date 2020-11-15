Shehnaaz Gill’s father comments on her relationship with Sidharth Shukla: ‘Not against them but don’t want them together’

tv

It seems the fight between Shehnaaz Gill and her father Santokh Singh is far from over. After announcing that he will never speak to her again for leaving him red-faced in front of relatives, he has now said that he has blocked the Bigg Boss alum on the phone.

“I don’t know why her calls to me started decreasing, even though she kept in touch with her mother. She hasn’t met her grandparents after her stints in Bigg Boss 13 and ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’,” he has now said in a new interview.

He also spoke about her relationship with Sidharth Shukla to Times of India, while reiterating that his opinion matters only if she considers him her father. “I wouldn’t like to say anything on this. It’s her personal life,” he said in answer to a question about Sidharth, “Na main unke khilaaf hoon, na main unke haque mein hoon. Na hi main iska virodh karta hoon aur na hi main chahta hoon ki yeh dono saath rahen. Main Daddy hoon, lekin agar koi mujhe Daddy samjhe tab na. Agar koi samjhega nahin ki main Daddy hoon, toh main Daddy kaika hoon? Bachche ko samajhna chahiye ki mera baap hai (I am her father only if she considers me as such).”

Talking about what lead to the feud between the two, he had said earlier, “Shehnaaz shot in Chandigarh and could not come to meet her own family which is just two hours away. I came to know about her shooting in Chandigarh also through the media reports and not her personally. Her grandfather has recently undergone a knee operation but she did not bother to at least pay a visit and check on him.”

He said that he had promised family members to introduce them to her, but she’d refused to do a meet-and-greet, leaving him red-faced in front of his community.