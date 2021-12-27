Shilpa Shinde on her plans of taking up work on TV: I don’t see anything exciting happening right now

With a career spanning two decades, actor Shilpa Shinde is content with her body of work and has no regrets on a few lost opportunities. Having done TV, films and now exploring web, she affirms having no qualms in pushing boundaries if she’s is convinced with the story.

“The story needs to grab my attention. After these many years, I can’t settle for something that’s not worth my while. I’m not working for money at this point in my career. I’m working for characters that would push me as an artiste to do more, characters that would make the audience say, ‘Arrey wah Shilpa ka yeh naya avatar kaafi alag hai’,” says the actor, known for TV shows such as Bhabhi, Betiyaan Apni Yaa Paraaya Dhan and Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai!.

Despite such clarity about her future plans, Shinde admits that though she has been getting offers, but she has not come across “anything interesting enough” on small screen yet.

“Tell me what’s happening on TV? Yes, some are trying to experiment but if you ask me I don’t see anything exciting happening on TV right now. The day I get that kind of an offer, I’ll jump to it. Also, when you start doing something on TV, you tend to get locked in that show for years. So, the story needs to be good enough for me to sign up for a longer commitment. Then the producers and channels have their own issues, beech mein story aur actors pis jaate hai,” says Shinde, adding there’s also all sorts of favouritism happening.

“TV has given me a lot. I have immense respect for the medium and I want to be a part of it,” adds the actor, who’s now quite excited about her web debut.

While she can’t talk much about it much, Shinde says she was avoiding web till now as she wasn’t comfortable with “intimate scenes” on the medium. “In fact, when I heard this concept I wasn’t sure initially. But then it’s much more than what meets the eye,” she says.

The actor shares that she is always in search of “what new” she can explore as an artiste, and that the platform doesn’t matter to her.

“Tomorrow if the story is good enough, I’d be even happy to perform on the streets or on the terrace in front of a small set of audience. But I can’t compromise on quality. I’m my own competition. I can’t repeat what I’ve done before, neither would I cross my line in trying to do something different. For me it’s all about finding that right balance,” she concludes.

