Shooting during Covid times is tough. I am being vigilant and alert: Karishma Tanna

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 22:00 IST

Karishma Tanna has been busy since the past few weeks. After shooting for the finale of the adventure reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi, which she won as well, she was recently in Goa, shooting for a music video. Now, she is headed to Lucknow, UP to shoot for a digital film.

“I am quite excited to play a RAW agent, stationed in Pakistan, in a spy thriller. OTT has taken a major precedence, especially due to the current situation. It’s becoming the platform to be in. The content most digital platforms have is interesting. What directors, producers and writers couldn’t do in movies, are doing so on OTT. There is so much out there from short films to web series to movies. There is a lot of talent in India and everything is content driven, so there are a ton of opportunities for actors,” she says.

Tanna believes that content is king and it doesn’t matter to her, if a movie releases on OTT or cinemas. “Movies released in cinemas are usually a bit massy as people from Tier 2 and 3 towns watch it, while on OTT, the massy quotient is low as urban audiences enjoy that kind of story-telling. As an actor, working in a digital movie, you learn a lot and are about to experiment more on an OTT platform. Today, when I take up a project, my focus is the content and my role as that is what matters in the end,” she shares.

While she is working in Covid times, she admits that keeping social distance is on the top of her mind, even if she has to go to work every day. “I take my immunity medicines and kadha every day. Shooting during Covid times is tough. I am being vigilant and alert. I am taking all precautions and staying safe,” she says.