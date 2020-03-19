Sidharth Shukla’s fans send him gifts, he says ‘your wishes are more than enough, humbled by all the efforts put in’. See pic

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 15:59 IST

Actor Sidharth Shukla was one of the most popular and controversial contestants of Bigg Boss 13, which ended in February this year. He also walked away with the trophy. Ever since, he has been receiving congratulatory wishes via social media as well as gifts.

Sharing a picture, Sidharth wrote: “Thank you for all the love but honestly your wishes are more than enough humbled by all the efforts put in .. #SidHearts” Gift items include a wall clock, T-shirts (with his image on them), his winning moment framed like a photograph, a water bottle and more. Someone also sent him a sari! Among those who dropped a comment was his good friend Vikas Gupta, a former Bigg Boss 11 contestant himself and a guest contestant on the latest season. He was also a big supporter of Sidharth inside the Bigg Boss house. He simply wrote “finally”.

Sidharth was one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 13 alongwith with Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill. The final round saw him in direct contest with Asim Riaz.

While inside the house, Sidharth had some of the most ugly fights with Asim and Rashami Desai. However, after leaving the house, they seem to have overcome their differences. Speaking about his equation with them, Sidharth said in an interview with Times of India: “When I sit back and think now, I laugh at those fights. My bond with Rashami and Asim is much cooler now, I hope ( smiles). Whenever I meet either of them, I am sure we will have the same bond that we had towards the end of the show. I am somebody who likes to move forward and I like to have a very cordial and peaceful relationship with everybody around me. Now when everything is fine, whenever we meet, we will definitely have fun.”

