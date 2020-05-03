e-paper
Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill mourn two fans who died of coronavirus: 'I am sure you are at a better place'

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill mourn two fans who died of coronavirus: ‘I am sure you are at a better place’

Bigg Boss 13 stars Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are heartbroken over the deaths of their two fans.

tv Updated: May 03, 2020 19:45 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill appeared together on Bigg Boss 13.
         

Bigg Boss 13 alumni Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have expressed condolences on the death of their two fans who have died of coronavirus. They took to Twitter to share messages.

“TWO SIDNAAZ FANS PASSED AWAY WAHEGURU G BLESS THEM. AND HUGE RESPECT FOR THEM,” Shehnaaz wrote in her tweet. Sidharth replied to a fan account’s tweet and wrote, “Really sorry for your loss brother ... but I am sure your at a better place .... RIP”. Other fans of the actor and the singer also tweeted about the fans who lost their lives.

Earlier, Rashami Desai had written that the admin of her fan page ‘@RashamiKiFan’, has died of the coronavirus. Rashami shared a screenshot of her fan’s final tweet before her death. “I am tested positive for COVID. Please remember me in your prayers. If i will not make a come-back plz tell Rashami that i Joined twitter just for #RashamiDesai. Promise to be #Rashami fan always. Ignore negativity. Love #ProudRashamian,” the tweet read. However, searching for the account on Twitter led to no results.

Rashami wrote in her tweet: “The real love and blessings we as a celebrity get through you guys on platform like these...This was her last tweet and in such a time she remembered about me. So much love and respect and only prayers for her family and for all you guys! #FeelingHelpless #RIP,” she wrote.

Sidharth and Shehnaz, along with a slew of TV actors including Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi, Anita Hasnandani, Karan V. Grover, Erica Fernandes and Karishma Tanna, came together for a special video urging people to stay indoors amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. It was inspired by the format of Bigg Boss, and it imagined what would happen if all these stars were to live together amid the pandemic.

Sharing the video on social media, Ekta Kapoor, who has produced the video, wrote: “These unprecedented times call for all of us to be alone, yet together! Here’s an attempt, a made-at-home video, for which all of us from the Television Fraternity got together to voice our solidarity and give hope. #TvFraternityStandsTogether.”

